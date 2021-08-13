Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ESGV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,129. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.50.

