Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. 239,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $352.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,707 shares of company stock worth $65,350,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.