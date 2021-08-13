Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/19/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VMUK opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.31. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

