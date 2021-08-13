Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.48. 12,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,029. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

