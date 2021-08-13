Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

