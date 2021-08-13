Welch Group LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

