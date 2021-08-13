Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

