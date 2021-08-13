Welch Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 201.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,318. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

