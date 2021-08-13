Welch Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $304.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

