Welch Group LLC Has $35.34 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $35,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

