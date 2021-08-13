Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 8,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,165. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

