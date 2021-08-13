West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 57,017 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7,074.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.29. 54,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

