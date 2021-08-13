West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,492 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $223.54. 3,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.