West Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.92. 130,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,035. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

