West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,981. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.23. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

