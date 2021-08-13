Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 64,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 350,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

