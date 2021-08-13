Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in July

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 56,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,466. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

