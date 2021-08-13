Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

