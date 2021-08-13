Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

