WHALE Hits Market Capitalization of $72.96 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.63 or 0.00024438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $72.96 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

