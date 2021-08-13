Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

WPM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,405. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.