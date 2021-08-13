Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has been assigned a C$50.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.39.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$1.99 on Friday, reaching C$55.83. 488,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.84. The stock has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

