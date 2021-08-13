Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,137 ($40.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,250.23. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

