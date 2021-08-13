William Blair Lowers CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $464.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,594 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

