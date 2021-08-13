William S. Wallace Sells 167 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William S. Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.66.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $198,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CACI International by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

