WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.89 and last traded at $124.89. 42,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 67,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 730,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

