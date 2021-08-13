Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $209.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.