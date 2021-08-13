Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,055.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $462,000.38 and approximately $79,055.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.55 or 0.06937618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.73 or 0.01353975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00381112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00133096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00574187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00349242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00297638 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.