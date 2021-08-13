Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $37,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.33. 997,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.26 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

