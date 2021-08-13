Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

