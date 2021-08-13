Wownero Price Up 8.7% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $25,544.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

