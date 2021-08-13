WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.06.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

