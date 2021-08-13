WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.43. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

