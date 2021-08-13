Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

