Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

XLNX opened at $145.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.