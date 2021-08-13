Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xometry updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XMTR stock traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. 14,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,168. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

