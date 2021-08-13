Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.21, but opened at $70.19. Xometry shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

