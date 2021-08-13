XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $82.80 on Friday. XPEL has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,782 shares of company stock valued at $25,679,052 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 57.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in XPEL by 26.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPEL by 448.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

