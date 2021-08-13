XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.01.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.32.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 451,945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $22,596,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

