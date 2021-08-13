Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 460.0% in July

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DKMR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 449,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,022. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

