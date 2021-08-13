Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 460.0% in July

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DKMR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 449,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,022. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.