Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

YALA stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.50.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

