Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%.

YTEN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,763. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

