Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,767.58. 10,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,612.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

