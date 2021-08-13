Yum! Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $134.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

