Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $820,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $820,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,908. The company has a market capitalization of $350.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.78. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

