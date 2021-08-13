Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.65, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

