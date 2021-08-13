Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 million, a P/E ratio of 683.00 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,700 shares of company stock worth $2,520,171. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

