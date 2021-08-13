Zacks: Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $397.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

