Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.98. Camden National reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 35.92%.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 35,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.