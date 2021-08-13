Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.75. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

